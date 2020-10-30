Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.56 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

