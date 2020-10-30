ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 458000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

