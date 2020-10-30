Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

