Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.
ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.
OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 2,948.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
