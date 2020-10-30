Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 2,948.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

