-$0.06 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $970.72 million, a P/E ratio of 422.13 and a beta of 0.39. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,572,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,519,741.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $59,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,412,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,962,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,141 shares of company stock worth $28,064,057. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 79.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.