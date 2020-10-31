$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.