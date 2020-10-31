$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

