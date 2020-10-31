$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

