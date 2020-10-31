1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $460,351.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $460,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,099 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLWS opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

