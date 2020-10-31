1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

