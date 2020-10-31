102,948 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises approximately 1.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 7,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $287,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 608,779 shares of company stock worth $28,305,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

