1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €19.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.16 ($31.95).

ETR:DRI opened at €18.09 ($21.28) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

