$121.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $121.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.86 million to $121.80 million. Mimecast reported sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $490.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $492.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $577.21 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of MIME opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $73,482.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $185,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 114.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 50.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 21.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

