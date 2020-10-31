14,872 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

