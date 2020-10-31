16,040 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 101,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

