3,900 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 50.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after buying an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of STT stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.