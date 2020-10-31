3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $159.96 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

