$430.20 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $430.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.21 million and the lowest is $429.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $423.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.