5,160 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $55.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

