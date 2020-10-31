56,924 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

