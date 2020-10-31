$604.39 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $604.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.40 million and the highest is $610.16 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 507.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

