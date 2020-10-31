845 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $261,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

LIN stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

