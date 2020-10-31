8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin Sells 1,495 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $23,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan R. Martin sold 1,215 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $18,370.80.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 57.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 353,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

