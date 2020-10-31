8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $121,865.40 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91.

On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $3,777.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47.

On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 8X8 by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

