8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $66,123.00 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,844.14.

On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $1,872.41.

On Thursday, September 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.