9,847 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

