Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Aaron’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

AAN stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,220 shares of company stock worth $14,012,626. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

