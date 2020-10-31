Aave Achieves Market Cap of $336.70 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Aave has a market cap of $336.70 million and approximately $72.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, BiteBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,223,146 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Alterdice, BiteBTC, Binance, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.