AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

ABBV opened at $85.10 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

