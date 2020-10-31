AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

