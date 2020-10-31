AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a news impact score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AbbVie's analysis:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

