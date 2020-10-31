ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Scott J. Giacobbe Sells 700 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

