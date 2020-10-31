ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Scott J. Giacobbe Sells 700 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
