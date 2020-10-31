Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

TSE ABT opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.99. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.53.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 1,920 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$31,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($31,680). Also, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 2,300 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.67, for a total value of C$36,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at C$533,939.58. Insiders sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $152,886 over the last ninety days.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

