Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AXDX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AXDX opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.