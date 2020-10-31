Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

