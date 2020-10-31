Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

