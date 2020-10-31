Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.