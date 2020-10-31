Adam Samuel Gusky Purchases 1,200 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Stock

East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) CIO Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ERESU opened at $9.94 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

