Adam Samuel Gusky Purchases 1,200 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Stock

East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) CIO Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ERESU opened at $9.94 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.02.
About East Resources Acquisition
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.