Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $143,366.40 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $143,366.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 240,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

