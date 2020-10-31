Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 119.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

