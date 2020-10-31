ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.50.

ADT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.40. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $809,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

