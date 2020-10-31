Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Aduro Biotech alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Aduro Biotech stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro Biotech has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro Biotech (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.