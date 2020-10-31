Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after acquiring an additional 369,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

