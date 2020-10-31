Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.