Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADZN. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price objective on Adventus Zinc and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Adventus Zinc from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

CVE ADZN opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. Adventus Zinc has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

