Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the September 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03. Adyen has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADYEY. HSBC started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. CSFB started coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

