Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 933,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,148,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

