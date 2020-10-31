Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

