Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 490216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -14.78 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

