Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 72.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 28.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,465,000 after buying an additional 70,966 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

